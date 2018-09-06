When love wins

Today is a sunny day and I know why it’s because the Supreme Court restored some of my lost faith in India today. I want to go out on a limb and say that all of humanity hasn’t yet been lost. I don’t know whether I’ll wake up tomorrow and have to retract that declaration but for now, I’ll let it be. Homosexuality is no more a crime in India, and if that’s not something to celebrate I don’t know what is.
I grew up in the midst of a society that considered ‘gay’ a bad word. As a kid who used to go through the dictionary for fun which said the meaning of ‘gay’ was ‘happy’ I didn’t know what all the fuss was about. But I heard kids teasing each other using the word as an insult, it didn’t make any sense to me. I have never had to fight to be allowed to love and fight to have my love acknowledged by society as ‘normal’. I have never had to justify it and hide it. I can only imagine how claustrophobic it would have been for those who had to because of the law.
When countries around the world eventually started legalising it, Indian politicians were still unable to comprehend the concept. It took them long enough, I honestly don’t know why society is so afraid of love, we’re afraid to fall in love, we’re afraid to admit it, talk about it and we give up on it just as easily. None of us who’ve stood on the sidelines can take credit for this victory. I know I can’t. I didn’t fight that battle because I didn’t know how to. If my contribution was anything, it was to try and fight for it in everyday conversations and support it without being afraid or hesitant to do so.
I am just happy that those who want to love don’t have to be afraid of the law now. It’s one less battle love must fight. I wouldn’t say that they are protected from society. We’re still trying to convince parents and families that loving outside your community is not a sin. Society still has a long way to go, but now with the court on love’s side, it gives the confidence to the people who are afraid.
I take it as a good sign for the future, now I only want to see the reactions. I want to see how those who opposed it either keep mum or burst from anger. As much as I hate the debates on news channels, I want to see politicians hesitate to take sides, I want to watch them fumble and get caught in their own web of regressive opinions and try and find the right words. I want to see them flip sides like pancakes and acknowledge the decision by the Supreme Court.
I want to see how those who always write the longest posts on protecting ‘Indian culture’ and on ‘nationalism’ on Facebook suddenly disappear from my timeline with nothing to say on this matter. I am curious to see some dinner-time conversations between relatives on whether or not it should have been legalised, they had the backing of the law previously to be conservative now they won’t even have the excuse of it being illegal to defend their biases. It brings a smile to my face to imagine their expressions.
When I was a teenager and was struggling with my own sexual identity I hesitated to even ask myself whether I could be gay, it didn’t even seem like an option. When I aired the question to my mother, she said she knew her daughter and that she knew I wasn’t. It turned out later that I wasn’t once I was sure. I wonder if classmates didn’t treat ‘gay’ as an insult, if it was legal and if my mother said it was up to me to decide and that it was a possibility would it have changed something? I don’t know, now I feel like it wouldn’t have but maybe for some teenager out there struggling with admitting it to themselves this bit of news that it’s legal will make a huge difference to them, to a kid who knows they’re gay and can’t admit it? I wouldn’t know, but I hope it helps.
I think we talk about love like it’s easy, we’re told when we’re toddlers that we’ll one day grow up and fall in love. We hope we find our Romeo or Juliet forgetting that in the end, they both died. We watch movies hoping we find a guy or girl like that, we hope we have a love story to tell one day forgetting that they all had to struggle, gain acceptance, run for their lives, and convince the world once they convinced themselves. The abolition of Sec 377 might be a small victory for love but it’s a huge victory for lovers.
30 thoughts on “When love wins”
Nice thoughts and good feelings for a better world. I completely agree that this decision by our Supreme Court is surely a small but significant step in the right direction to make our country a better place to live. Keep writing more.
So happy to see the world bettering and accepting peoples differences ❤
Yes! Absolutely!😊
Beautiful! Awesome! HAPPY DAY!! So much misery that won’t happen now. So much more love flowing freely between people on the planet! This is a BIG ONE!!!
I’m reblogging your carol of celebration to my sister site “Timeless Wisdoms”
Enjoy the new day 😊
It indeed is! 😊 Thank you!
😃😄😅😆
I think so many are/or seem against it because of their belief system…many because of religious views. I believe it’s important to understand and respect people’s beliefs, whether they are agreeable to all or not. Not everyone is going to believe it’s okay or alright to be gay and that is their right and shouldn’t offend anyone. However, while those people have a right to their belief system, it is NEVER okay to be cruel, abuse, attack, or to be disrespectful to people because they have a different belief system. Gay people, religious people, non-religious people, etc., taupe, transparent, chocolate, peach colored people, whatever, we all have a right to live our lives the way we feel is right for us and to follow our own path. As long as nobody is being harmed or walked on in the process, people need to learn to live their own lives, mind their business, and just be kind and respectful towards everyone else. Each person has to answer for their own life and choices. If any of it is wrong, they’ll answer for it one way or another so everyone needs to stop trying to dictate what is wrong for others just because it’s wrong for them. And, while I do believe in God and the Bible and believe some things ARE inherently wrong, I’m not God…thank God! It isn’t my job to judge or decide. I leave it in HIS capable hands and follow HIS command to love thy neighbor! I don’t have the power to decide for other’s or to control anyone else but myself and would never dare to play God and try and do HIS job for HIM! I try hard to love everyone no matter what and make sure that I am living my life in the way I feel I’m supposed to. That is really all anyone can do! If we were all just kind and respectful towards everyone and let people live their lives as long as they aren’t hurting anyone around them, this world would be a much better place! People can feel and believe things are wrong but they can’t force those beliefs on other’s and because they try, that is why we have so many problems. Leave it to God or to fate or whatever you believe in and mind your business! 😉🙂 God bless!
😊
May all be Happy,
May all be Peace..
Its called getting to see a bright future ..goodness! Just the way forensic science has bright future in kenya
Appreciate those who accept the way they are,This is one of the biggest victory and a step towards open minded society.
I will! 😊
♥️
This is very hopeful.
Nice though..👌
Thanks 😊
Very inspiring post!
Thank you😊
Beautifully written! Love should always win! 🙂 ❤
Thank you! 😊 Yes it should!
The most powerful force in the universe is love, and love won, once again. For all those in India who lives are touched the most by this decision, I send my best wishes and prayers.
😊
Good
Thanks😊
You are Welcome… And Always Love Wins because it’s indefinable… 😊😊
As soon as section 377 was declared… I was just seeing some miserable memes on it
This is the first such post which make me feel good about the law.
Everyone has a right to love… And love wins
